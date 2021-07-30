Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siddhant giri

Day #027 : Dropdown UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #027 : Dropdown UI dailyui branding logo illustration typography icon graphic design design ux ui 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #027 : Dropdown UI

Designed a dropdown UI today using light theme for font styles.

Do like it and provide feedbacks too.

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like