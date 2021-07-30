Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beauty Product - E-Commerce Mobile App

Hello 𝐀𝐥𝐥👋

Here is our new exploration design of the 💄 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 & 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 🛍 𝐀𝐩𝐩 banner. The app divides various 💄 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 products into different categories.

People can also directly search for products. 💰 𝐁𝐮𝐲 and 𝐏𝐚𝐲 using the app easily.

