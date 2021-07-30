Beauty Product - E-Commerce Mobile App

Hello 𝐀𝐥𝐥👋

Here is our new exploration design of the 💄 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 & 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 🛍 𝐀𝐩𝐩 banner. The app divides various 💄 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 products into different categories.

People can also directly search for products. 💰 𝐁𝐮𝐲 and 𝐏𝐚𝐲 using the app easily.

Please share your 📥 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬 and 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤

Press ❤️ "𝐋" to show some 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 if you Like it.

📧𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬: contact@eggheadexperts.com

Also, you can 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐔𝐒 on 👉🏻 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 | 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧

We are 🤝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 Shoot your 💰 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬!