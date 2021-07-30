Petr Bilek

Line Icon Pack - Solid Variant

Line Icon Pack - Solid Variant iconography filled icons ui icons interface icon icon freebie iconpack iconset adobexd illustrator sketch figma solid minimal icons
For those who know the Line Icon Pack - the freebie stroke icons collection for UI Design (you can download it here: https://www.petrbilek.com/products/line-icon-pack) I am working hard on bringing a Solid Variant of those icons alive.

Here is a first sneak-peak of 12 layout icons.

Hope you enjoy it.
P.

