Marina Zakharova
Spring Art

Tephia coin | Naming and logo creation

Marina Zakharova
Spring Art
Marina Zakharova for Spring Art
Tephia coin | Naming and logo creation
Tephia coin | Naming and logo creation coinlogo trading logo design blockchain currency cryptowallet bicoin btc logodesign logotype cryptologo cryptocurrency coin crypto animation symbol logo
Hi, Dribbble friends.
Here is new crypto coin logo design.
Also naming and main idea was created by me.

Tephia is satellite of Saturn. So I made it with space area around.
Short logo version or crypto symbol is Saturn with his ring.

Spring Art
Spring Art
Crypto & Finance art studio. We are open for cooperation.
    • Like