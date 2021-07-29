Mikey M.
Nextiva

Nextiva brand traits // 2 of 5

Mikey M.
Nextiva
Mikey M. for Nextiva
  • Save
Download color palette

A simple animation sketch based on 2 of our brand traits. Would do a longer one, but trying to keep these fresh and quick sketches.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Nextiva
Nextiva
Designing the next generation of communication.

More by Nextiva

View profile
    • Like