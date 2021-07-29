Kawaii Backpack

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
🎒✨ Say Hello hola@roqueid.com
Hello friends, I share with you a beautiful illustration of the educational series.
The amazing backpack is ready to fly the highest, until it reaches its goal.
I hope you love it!💛
Comment what did you think about this amazing illustration.✨
Press L to support me ✨
and follow me | Instagram | Web | Behance