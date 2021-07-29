SH Hockey Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Unused concept for the #Skaterhockey Logo. Unfortunately the logo would not fit in with the wordmark and so had to be left out.
Although I really love this baby it comes with some issues - it does not like to be centered and always has a little overweight on the left. So it's not that easy to handle - just like a stubborn child :o)