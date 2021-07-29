Ted Oliver ✹

TFCO / Business Card

Ted Oliver ✹
Ted Oliver ✹
  • Save
TFCO / Business Card ted oliver concrete business card logo design branding behance project behance
Download color palette

The visual identity developed for TFCO has solid forms with a notch in the 30º angle, giving personality and originality to the brand. The notch symbolizes the shadow projected by the constructions, the stretched letter F, symbolizes the process of applying the cellular concrete to the surface.

See more: https://www.behance.net/gallery/108211223/TFCO

Ted Oliver ✹
Ted Oliver ✹

More by Ted Oliver ✹

View profile
    • Like