Dorian Zlatan

Portfolio Ideas

Dorian Zlatan
Dorian Zlatan
  • Save
Portfolio Ideas designer portfolio two colors new personal portfolio design ui
Download color palette

Another idea portfolio idea that i had. But imo it's hard to understand. Nevertheless, it was very fun to design. I like yellow now, ha-ha

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Dorian Zlatan
Dorian Zlatan

More by Dorian Zlatan

View profile
    • Like