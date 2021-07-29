Kévin | Hiring Product Designers @lemlist

Celsius Cryptocurrency Mobile Application

Kévin | Hiring Product Designers @lemlist
Kévin | Hiring Product Designers @lemlist
  • Save
Celsius Cryptocurrency Mobile Application startup money investing app investing product fintech app finance app fintech finance cryptocurrency crypto celsius application mobile app design ux ui
Download color palette

👋 Hey Dribbbler!

Celsius is an amazing app that gives you great compound interest rates for your cryptocurrencies. Huge fan of their product and their marketing BUT I hate their mobile app design.

Here's a quick shot of the redesign I did of their mobile app.

Let me know what you think ✨

-------

Press on "L" & follow for more 💜

We're hiring Product Designers ➡️ kevin@lemlist.com

Kévin | Hiring Product Designers @lemlist
Kévin | Hiring Product Designers @lemlist

More by Kévin | Hiring Product Designers @lemlist

View profile
    • Like