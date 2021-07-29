Erna Gunnars

Illustration | Kerteminde Forsyning

Illustration | Kerteminde Forsyning
Another illustration for the Danish recycling company, Kerteminde Forsyning, which I made in 2019.
Part of a series of illustrations, that was used throughout their marketing material, website and branding

