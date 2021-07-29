Maria Saggese Light Painting

Maria Saggese UX/UI Design⁠

⁠

About Client:⁠

Maria Saggese is a professional photographer specialized in the Light Painting technique, thanks to which she manages to combine photography and art.

https://mariasaggese.com/en/⁠

⁠

Goal:⁠

Building Maria Saggese's site was a great challenge to best represent her art and photos. The website wins also a Special Kudos from CSSDA⁠

⠀⁠

How did We help⁠

Designing a completely dark website allowed me to highlight the images of Maria who, through to the light painting technique, used the light to bring out the subjects of her photos. The first step was the creation of a sitemap in order to better organize all the activities from courses to special events etc. The brand focuses precisely on the trails of light and even the primary blue was sampled by a light effect created with a LED while taking its photos. The logotype was instead recreated on two different styles repeated throughout the site. The main feature of the website is its immediacy in the use of the photographer's works by focusing on the minimal aspect in terms of structure and layout but at the same time enhancing the photos.⁠

⁠

Results:⁠

In 2020 the site won the "Special Kudos" award from the well-known CSS Design Awards site. It was also named Best Site of Fall 2020 by CSS Fox Platform.⁠

⁠

