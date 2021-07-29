Culture Choc - Packaging design

Brand based in the U.S by two fitness brothers who want to provide more healthier version of pre workout that regular options which contain a lot of caffeine and sugar. The brothers say that good quality dark chocolate (ideally at least 70% cacao) has been proven to release endorphins that make us feel good.

When it comes to design, our packaging has been inspired by the comic books where we wanted our packaging to feel fun, playful and approachable.

Our target audience are : Chocolate lovers, Gym goers and we wanted our branding to have an appeal to women who work out.

To get in contact : emir.kudic01@gmail.com