Maria Starinova

Identity concept for Ukrainian Women Photography Organization

Maria Starinova
Maria Starinova
  • Save
Identity concept for Ukrainian Women Photography Organization typography concept identity branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hi There!

There is the Identity concept for Ukrainian Women Photography Organization.

Thanks for watching!
I'd be happy to hear your feedback.
c u soon ;)

Follow me at www.behance.net/strmrvd

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Maria Starinova
Maria Starinova

More by Maria Starinova

View profile
    • Like