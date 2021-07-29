Herlambang Nurwachid

Covid - 19 Vaccine Apps : Sign In and Sign Up Concept

Herlambang Nurwachid
Herlambang Nurwachid
  • Save
Covid - 19 Vaccine Apps : Sign In and Sign Up Concept ux figma ui dailyui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
Here is a concept form sign in and sign up Covid - 19 Vaccine apps concept. Feel free to share and hope you like it.

#DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Herlambang Nurwachid
Herlambang Nurwachid
Like