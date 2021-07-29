Valeri Kuznetsova

Logo "Kontakt" 3

Valeri Kuznetsova
Valeri Kuznetsova
  • Save
Logo "Kontakt" 3 electrical company electric contact lamp graphic design typography minimal design illustration branding logo vector
Download color palette

and here is another version of the logo on the topic of electrical contact💡🔧🔌

Valeri Kuznetsova
Valeri Kuznetsova

More by Valeri Kuznetsova

View profile
    • Like