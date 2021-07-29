Free Delta

I had the pleasure to collaborate in a campaign to preserve the natural wealth from La Ricarda, a full of flora and fauna natural pond near the Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona's) Airport, that is threatened due to the airport's expansion that plans to build a 3rd landing strip just in that place.

