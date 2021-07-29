Altalogy

Flow State Research Hero Concept

Altalogy
Altalogy
Hire Us
  • Save
Flow State Research Hero Concept ui web design illustration biotech deeptech deep tech mindfulness uxui landingpagedesign landing page design psychology science neuro neuroscience brain flowstate flow webdesign uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

Here's a concept we made for Flow Research Collective 🧠

We balanced the neuroscientific side of the flow state with the metaphysical aspect, so one can almost feel harmony and focus looking at the sphere pierced by a beam of light, which also depicts space and infinity related to being in the flow state.

The logo, white curved line, and gradient colorful light shape refer to the flow zone curve as a function of capacity and task difficulty.

Also, if you love it, press "L"🥳
---
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@altalogy.com

Altalogy
Altalogy
Product Design for Fintech | Crypto | Deep Tech
Hire Us

More by Altalogy

View profile
    • Like