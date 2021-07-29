Flow State Research Hero Concept

Here's a concept we made for Flow Research Collective 🧠

We balanced the neuroscientific side of the flow state with the metaphysical aspect, so one can almost feel harmony and focus looking at the sphere pierced by a beam of light, which also depicts space and infinity related to being in the flow state.

The logo, white curved line, and gradient colorful light shape refer to the flow zone curve as a function of capacity and task difficulty.

