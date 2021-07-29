Euro 2020 cup illustration

Euro2020 - There' a lot of emotion in game

Full project 👉 www.behance.net/Filipesj92

---------

Solverde.pt online casino, challenged me and 5 other Portuguese artists to illustrate the theme "There’s a lot of emotion in game" within the Euro2020 context.

The result was the acclaimed trophy coming to life through the emotion that "living the European" brings us.

---------

Credits

Illustration FilipeSJ

Client Solverde.pt