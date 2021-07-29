Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FilipeSJ

Euro 2020 cup illustration

FilipeSJ
FilipeSJ
Euro 2020 cup illustration

euro2020 soccer cup
Download color palette

Euro2020 - There' a lot of emotion in game
Full project 👉 www.behance.net/Filipesj92

---------

Solverde.pt online casino, challenged me and 5 other Portuguese artists to illustrate the theme "There’s a lot of emotion in game" within the Euro2020 context.
The result was the acclaimed trophy coming to life through the emotion that "living the European" brings us.

---------

Credits
Illustration FilipeSJ
Client Solverde.pt

FilipeSJ
FilipeSJ

