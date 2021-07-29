Henrique de Rossi Sofia

Google Maps Research 1

Henrique de Rossi Sofia
Henrique de Rossi Sofia
  • Save
Google Maps Research 1 research google branding app design ux ui
Download color palette

Here we have some ideas based in user's difficulties on Google Maps, in this case we have a truck driver that's need to avoid some places in the city.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Henrique de Rossi Sofia
Henrique de Rossi Sofia

More by Henrique de Rossi Sofia

View profile
    • Like