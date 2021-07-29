Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Carina Chen

Prince Bear Costume

Carina Chen
Carina Chen
  • Save
Prince Bear Costume magicavoxel costume voxedit avatar minecraft honey suit animal tsb nft nfts design voxel illustration game art 3d art gamedesign game asset 3d
Download color palette

Wear your bear suit and join the forest party! 🍯
-
One of my creations for The Sandbox Game marketplace.
https://www.sandbox.game/en/assets/prince-bear-head/25c27f29-8396-4193-b977-6494e97408ab/

Carina Chen
Carina Chen

More by Carina Chen

View profile
    • Like