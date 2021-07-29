✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

Single Tasking is The New Multitasking

✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨
✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨
  • Save
Single Tasking is The New Multitasking cover design book cover book procreate letters illustration hand lettering lettering
Download color palette

Found an old sketch and decided to bring it to life. Friendly little Thursday reminder to all of us.

✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨
✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨
Brand+Illustration Graphic Design+ Occasional Runs with Fuji

More by ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

View profile
    • Like