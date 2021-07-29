Olga Szopa

Mimochodem | application

Olga Szopa
Olga Szopa
  • Save
Mimochodem | application ux ui vector logo illustration icon graphic design design branding app
Download color palette

design: Figma
illustrations: Adobe Illustrator
🍭🍭🍭

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Olga Szopa
Olga Szopa

More by Olga Szopa

View profile
    • Like