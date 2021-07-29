Md Rakib Hossain

Banner Ads Design!

Ads Banner
I will design a web banner, website slider, and social media post design.
A Banner is a form of advertising on the World Wide Web delivered by an ad server. It is intended to attract traffic to a website by linking to the website of the advertiser.

Top performance 10 effective banner sizes-
250 x 250 – Square
200 x 200 – Small Square
468 x 60 – Banner size
728 x 90 – Leaderboard
300 x 250 – Inline Rectangle
336 x 280 – Large Rectangle
120 x 600 – Skyscraper
160 x 600 – Wide Skyscraper
300 x 600 – Half-Page Ad
970 x 90 – Large Leaderboard

Needs Important Requirements for banner design-
Here are the sizes you need: .......? (example- 728x90, 336x280, 300x600)
A call to action button that says:.....? (example- Shop Now/Order Now/Visite Now)
Brand colors: ...........?
The tagline:...........?
Product imagery.
Logo.

