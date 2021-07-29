Kerria - Brand Identity Guideline

Kerria is a greenhouse founded in 2021, Based in Oran.

Our name’s inspiration comes from a famous flower named “Kerria” which is a genus of one species – Kerria japonica, in the family Rosaceae, found in the East Asia.

Our visual identity is what Kerria symbolizes wealth and prosperity.

We strive to make our experiences distinct but always remain consistent with our

design system. No matter whether the form is formal we always embrace the things that are uniquely in our house.

Ps. This brand is fake !

TO SEE FULL PROJECT :

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124368053/Kerria-Brand-Identity-Guidenline