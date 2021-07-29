Kerria - Brand Identity Guideline

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Kerria is a greenhouse founded in 2021, Based in Oran.
Our name’s inspiration comes from a famous flower named “Kerria” which is a genus of one species – Kerria japonica, in the family Rosaceae, found in the East Asia.
Our visual identity is what Kerria symbolizes wealth and prosperity.
We strive to make our experiences distinct but always remain consistent with our
design system. No matter whether the form is formal we always embrace the things that are uniquely in our house.
Ps. This brand is fake !
TO SEE FULL PROJECT :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124368053/Kerria-Brand-Identity-Guidenline