Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
graphicmooder

Kerria - Brand Identity Guideline

graphicmooder
graphicmooder
  • Save
Kerria - Brand Identity Guideline brandidentitydesign editorial graphicbrand inspiration typography illustration brandguideline visualbranding visualidentity brandidenity adobe illustrator brand logo branding graphic design
Kerria - Brand Identity Guideline brandidentitydesign editorial graphicbrand inspiration typography illustration brandguideline visualbranding visualidentity brandidenity adobe illustrator brand logo branding graphic design
Kerria - Brand Identity Guideline brandidentitydesign editorial graphicbrand inspiration typography illustration brandguideline visualbranding visualidentity brandidenity adobe illustrator brand logo branding graphic design
Kerria - Brand Identity Guideline brandidentitydesign editorial graphicbrand inspiration typography illustration brandguideline visualbranding visualidentity brandidenity adobe illustrator brand logo branding graphic design
Kerria - Brand Identity Guideline brandidentitydesign editorial graphicbrand inspiration typography illustration brandguideline visualbranding visualidentity brandidenity adobe illustrator brand logo branding graphic design
Kerria - Brand Identity Guideline brandidentitydesign editorial graphicbrand inspiration typography illustration brandguideline visualbranding visualidentity brandidenity adobe illustrator brand logo branding graphic design
Kerria - Brand Identity Guideline brandidentitydesign editorial graphicbrand inspiration typography illustration brandguideline visualbranding visualidentity brandidenity adobe illustrator brand logo branding graphic design
Download color palette
  1. kerria copy-01.jpg
  2. kerria copy-04.jpg
  3. kerria copy-09.jpg
  4. kerria copy-20.jpg
  5. kerria copy-22.jpg
  6. kerria copy-24.jpg
  7. kerria copy-25.jpg

Kerria is a greenhouse founded in 2021, Based in Oran.
Our name’s inspiration comes from a famous flower named “Kerria” which is a genus of one species – Kerria japonica, in the family Rosaceae, found in the East Asia.
Our visual identity is what Kerria symbolizes wealth and prosperity.
We strive to make our experiences distinct but always remain consistent with our
design system. No matter whether the form is formal we always embrace the things that are uniquely in our house.
Ps. This brand is fake !

TO SEE FULL PROJECT :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124368053/Kerria-Brand-Identity-Guidenline

graphicmooder
graphicmooder
Thank you for Stopping by !

More by graphicmooder

View profile
    • Like