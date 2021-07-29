Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elisa D'Angelo

Daily UI 021 / Home Monitoring Dashboard

Elisa D'Angelo
Elisa D'Angelo
  • Save
Daily UI 021 / Home Monitoring Dashboard mobile grey totalgrey pannel dailyuichallenge021 wood uiuxdesign 021 dailyui021 homemonitoringdashboard dashboard monitoring home monocromatic design ui figma ux dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Hello There!
This is my Home Monitoring Dashboard for the Daily UI challenge 021
I hope you like it!
If you have any comment please let me know ;)

Elisa D'Angelo
Elisa D'Angelo

More by Elisa D'Angelo

View profile
    • Like