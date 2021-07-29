Mike Rosales

Landing Page for KawanGlover.com

Mike Rosales
Mike Rosales
  • Save
Landing Page for KawanGlover.com canva branding web design
Download color palette

Landing Page for Kawan Glover

Kawan wrote a book called "Favor: How Stroke Struggle and Surgery Helped Me Find My Life's Purpose" He is an author, a coach, but most notably a survivor. He now uses his story to inspires others, and transform them from a victim to a Victor!

Visit the website at:
https://kawanglover.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Mike Rosales
Mike Rosales

More by Mike Rosales

View profile
    • Like