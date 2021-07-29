Raymond Weil Genève is a Swiss luxury watchmaker founded in 1976 in Geneva. The family company is well know for it's high-quality timepieces and dedication to luxury products and craft. In addition to creating unique timepieces the brand is recognised for it's legendary limited edition collaborations with musicians, and Raymond Weil came to Rocket Studio with the project of designing a landing page for their newest release: ﻿The Beatles Let It Be timepiece.

﻿The project and timepiece represents the epilogue of the partnership that the brand has had with The Beatles, and is limited to just 3,000 pieces. ﻿Rocket Studio worked to create a design able to showcase the alliance of expertise and commitment that exists between the brand and The Beatles, as well as capture the spirit of the era that cu﻿mulated in The Beatles final live concert on the rooftop at Apple Studios.

