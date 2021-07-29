Gofreta Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Gofreta is the channel for all types of outdoors activities.
The mascot is a stylised portrait of the channel's founder, each wink is used as an intro bumper for various activities.
Made with Cinema 4D, Redshift and After Effects
