Gofreta Branding

Gofreta Branding motion graphics branding logo 3drender 3dillustration animation intro hero mascot youtube illustration web 3d ux ui stylised sculpt redshift c4d cinema4d
Gofreta is the channel for all types of outdoors activities.

The mascot is a stylised portrait of the channel's founder, each wink is used as an intro bumper for various activities.

Made with Cinema 4D, Redshift and After Effects

