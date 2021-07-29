Qulio - Modern Font

Hello

https://creativemarket.com/Khoir/5834750-Qulio-Serif-Modern

Qulio is a bold serif style font. lifting a groovy style with a touch of modern serif so that it becomes a unique font.

Qulio fits perfectly into modern vintage style. like logos, quotes, greeting cards, posters, branding. They all come with unique shapes and alternative fonts when combined, so what are you waiting for !