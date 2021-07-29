Dhisa Gustiani

Pitch Deck Icon

Dhisa Gustiani
Dhisa Gustiani
  • Save
Pitch Deck Icon green icon logo illustration
Download color palette

Simple icons I did for pitch deck

Get in touch to collab
📧 dhisanugrah@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Dhisa Gustiani
Dhisa Gustiani

More by Dhisa Gustiani

View profile
    • Like