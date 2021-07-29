Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Natália Eštoková

First Start Wizard (E-commerce Mobile App)

Natália Eštoková
Natália Eštoková
First Start Wizard (E-commerce Mobile App) space wizard first start app mobile ecommerce app ecommerce alza
Hi guys, these are my first start wizard designs for e-commerce mobile app.

The illustrations are space-oriented because of the brand identity and they also include little chunks from the actual app for better understanding of the features.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
