Logo Design for Trybe Fitness

Logo Design for Trybe Fitness youtube lettering typography art typographic typography graphic design logo design branding vector design logo branding
I designed this custom typographic logo for Trybe Fitness, a YouTube channel that features beginner friendly workouts and fitness videos.

The client was looking for the typography to be similar to script fonts like Brigest and Monopola.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
