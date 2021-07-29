Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fachruri Budiman

Mobile UI Design Concept for Inspira Speakers

Fachruri Budiman
Fachruri Budiman
  • Save
Mobile UI Design Concept for Inspira Speakers leadership web design ux colorfull fun billie joe green day tesla amazon elon musk jeff bezos speakers technology entrepreneur business app design graphic design mobile ui
Download color palette

Hey, guys!

Today I will share to you my bright and fun concept mobile UI design for Inspira Speakers. Hope you enjoyed it. ✌️

Fachruri Budiman
Fachruri Budiman

More by Fachruri Budiman

View profile
    • Like