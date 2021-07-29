Floral abstract mandala

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A red floral mandala design, made by adobe photoshop cc. It is made with the idea of floral objects and patterns. Red mandala design with black background. This type of mandala can be used in any clothing material, carpet designs or in anything.