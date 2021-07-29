Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akash Bhadange

Brand identity design: Peerlist logo

Akash Bhadange
Akash Bhadange
  • Save
Brand identity design: Peerlist logo work profile peerlist logo design brand identity branding design logo
Download color palette

A single work profile for people in tech to showcase their work, credentials and achievements all at one place. Check out my Peerlist profile https://peerlist.io/designerdada

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Akash Bhadange
Akash Bhadange

More by Akash Bhadange

View profile
    • Like