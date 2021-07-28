Pete Galo

004 - West Pacific Sailboat Tournament 1976

004 - West Pacific Sailboat Tournament 1976 sticker vintagedesign badgelogo vintage branding illustration graphic design
A vintage illustration presented as a sticker/poster. The cardboard texture makes the presentation more appealing.

