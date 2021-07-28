Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Guy Arthur Fridge

Daily UI Day 16: Pop-Up / Overlay

Guy Arthur Fridge
Guy Arthur Fridge
  • Save
Daily UI Day 16: Pop-Up / Overlay daily ui day 16 daily ui 016 overlay pop-up fashion salomon figma design challenge dailyux dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Day 16: Pop-Up / Overlay

Simple mailing list pop-up for Salomon

Guy Arthur Fridge
Guy Arthur Fridge

More by Guy Arthur Fridge

View profile
    • Like