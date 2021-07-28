Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Viktorswat

Transfer

Viktorswat
Viktorswat
  • Save
Transfer illustration nft
Download color palette

Transfer is an analogue in our perception of words, something like teleportation, only much faster. Transfer is faster than telportation and transactions.
https://wax.atomichub.io/market/sale/27388672

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Viktorswat
Viktorswat

More by Viktorswat

View profile
    • Like