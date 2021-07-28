Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout Design

Hello folks!

Following the #DailyUI tasks, this is my design for a credit card checkout. I'm having a lot of fun learning to use Figma in these projects and this time I will share with you the prototype that links the screens for a sample of the navigation flow.

Hope you like it!

PROTOTYPE LINK: https://www.figma.com/proto/LhOP36RI3FKsefJSw5UoZl/Daily-UI?page-id=7%3A2&node-id=27%3A4&viewport=728%2C487%2C1&scaling=scale-down&starting-point-node-id=27%3A4

#DailyUI

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
