Rebecca Wasserberg

Detailed Birth Flowers Set 2

Elegant, detailed birth flowers to use as clip are or tattoo inspiration. With 48 different files, each flower comes in a single + double stem as well as in black and white.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
