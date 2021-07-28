Meditation & Techniques App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys,
How often do you feel tired and depressed? Perhaps you need to relax and meditate more? The meditation app I created will help you with this. Very clean design is the first thing that users will notice, and I'm sure it's a 50% success!
Please share your opinion about the design and how often you meditate? Or maybe you have different ways to relax?
Thank you for reviewing this shot! Stay calm :)
Follow my blog about UI/UX Design!