Grey's Labs Logo Design - Pathology Laboratory - Concept

Inspired by grey matter from breaking bad, this is a concept logo for Grey's Labs - a pathology laboratory.

This idea occurred to me as I was helping my 5 year old nephew practice the letter 'G' in his notebook! The loopy curve of the letter instantly reminded me of a microscope and Grey matter was in the back of my brain (pun intended) as I have been rewatching Breaking Bad! So I connected the dots...Much like my nephew to work some sort of a 'G' shape and Voila!

Hope you guys love this concept branding as much as I do.

Let me know your feedback in the comments below.

Thank you everyone for checking out my work :-)

Happy Designing!