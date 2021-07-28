Aadil Khan

Carnival App - Website Landing Page Design

Aadil Khan
Aadil Khan
  • Save
Carnival App - Website Landing Page Design sketch figma components product design app design landing page design web design desktop landing page fitness vector logo illustration designer branding creative mobile design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi! 😃

This is an addition to my recent posts on my design work for the carnival app (www.getcarnival.app)

This post shows off some of the website designs. The website was made to display unique selling points of the app, provide download links, a feedback loop via typeform, as well as some privacy/legal information.

The design of the site is consistent with the app UI. You can view more of my shots on this project here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CR4Yju1j2hH/

Aadil Khan
Aadil Khan

More by Aadil Khan

View profile
    • Like