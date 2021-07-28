Carnival App - Website Landing Page Design

Hi! 😃

This is an addition to my recent posts on my design work for the carnival app (www.getcarnival.app)

This post shows off some of the website designs. The website was made to display unique selling points of the app, provide download links, a feedback loop via typeform, as well as some privacy/legal information.

The design of the site is consistent with the app UI. You can view more of my shots on this project here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CR4Yju1j2hH/