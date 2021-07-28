Every Fossil Tells A Story

Hey guys!

This is a follow-up shot to the project about fossils I've been working on here at Zajno. Last week I shared the homepage hero image design for a natural history museum website that focuses on fossils. These are a few more concepts I've got and I'd love to hear what you think about them.

My goal was to create a slick modern look so that the website could attract younger audiences. My design solution involved using bold typography and a 3D model of an abstract fossil I made in Cinema 4D.

