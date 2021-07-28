Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey
Zajno Crew

Every Fossil Tells A Story

Andrey
Zajno Crew
Andrey for Zajno Crew
Hire Us
  • Save
Every Fossil Tells A Story education science fossil history musseum bold cinema 4d c4d 3d model 3d zajno web design
Every Fossil Tells A Story education science fossil history musseum bold cinema 4d c4d 3d model 3d zajno web design
Every Fossil Tells A Story education science fossil history musseum bold cinema 4d c4d 3d model 3d zajno web design
Every Fossil Tells A Story education science fossil history musseum bold cinema 4d c4d 3d model 3d zajno web design
Every Fossil Tells A Story education science fossil history musseum bold cinema 4d c4d 3d model 3d zajno web design
Every Fossil Tells A Story education science fossil history musseum bold cinema 4d c4d 3d model 3d zajno web design
Every Fossil Tells A Story education science fossil history musseum bold cinema 4d c4d 3d model 3d zajno web design
Download color palette
  1. Shot_1@2x.png
  2. Shot_2@2x.png
  3. Shot_3@2x.png
  4. Shot_4@2x.png
  5. Shot_6@2x.png
  6. Shot_5@2x.png
  7. Shot_7@2x.png

Hey guys!

This is a follow-up shot to the project about fossils I've been working on here at Zajno. Last week I shared the homepage hero image design for a natural history museum website that focuses on fossils. These are a few more concepts I've got and I'd love to hear what you think about them.

My goal was to create a slick modern look so that the website could attract younger audiences. My design solution involved using bold typography and a 3D model of an abstract fossil I made in Cinema 4D.

Share your feedback!

Press "L" to show some love!

Website
Join our Newsletter!
Crappy Explanation Playlists App
TheGrid
Spotify
Twitter
Medium
Facebook
Instagram

Zajno Crew
Zajno Crew
Hire Us

More by Zajno Crew

View profile
    • Like