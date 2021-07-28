Every Fossil Tells A Story

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys!
This is a follow-up shot to the project about fossils I've been working on here at Zajno. Last week I shared the homepage hero image design for a natural history museum website that focuses on fossils. These are a few more concepts I've got and I'd love to hear what you think about them.
My goal was to create a slick modern look so that the website could attract younger audiences. My design solution involved using bold typography and a 3D model of an abstract fossil I made in Cinema 4D.
Share your feedback!
Press "L" to show some love!
ᗈ Website
ᗈ Join our Newsletter!
ᗈ Crappy Explanation Playlists App
ᗈ TheGrid
ᗈ Spotify
ᗈ Twitter
ᗈ Medium
ᗈ Facebook
ᗈ Instagram