Peepu — Agri-Tech Logo Design

Peepu — Agri-Tech Logo Design agri-tech logo agricultural brand logo brand identity design brand identity branding logo logo design
Peepu is an agri-tech startup that aims to connect farmers and markets via its mobile app.

Peepu’s wordmark is designed to convey trust and a friendly emotion to its target audience.

Hence, the letterforms are all lowercase and are uniformly rounded.

