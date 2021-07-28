Valorant Stats Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
I wanted to do an UI study portraiting a segment that I love: the videogames industry.
For that, I chose Valorant, one of the games I've been playing the most nowadays.
I am open to feedback. Press L if you liked it :)