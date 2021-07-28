Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Caitlin Smith

IA League of Cities Conference Logo adobe illustrator adobe draw vector art vector rock branding logo graphic design
Logo design for the Iowa League of Cities annual conference and exhibition. The theme of this conference was “Building Connections,” and they wanted rock n’ roll inspired visuals.

