Khodeir Consulting Financial Firm
Khodeir Consulting is the Oldest Financial Firm in Egypt since 1940. I had the chance to work on there website. On both redesigning and implementing it. You can check the website and tell me how did you find it.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
