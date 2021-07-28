Hidden Power

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
"326 - The Invisible Difference Between Ordinary vs Transcendent Creative Work with Brian McDonald and Jesse Bryan"
Who’s your current favorite artist or creator right now? With them in mind, doesn’t it seem like those who truly capture our attention have something more than the run-of-the-mill creativity but instead harness some kind of mysterious creative magic? They may even be using the same instruments and devices, but there’s still some indescribable, seemingly undefinable gap between the ordinary and the transcendent.
In today’s episode, I speak with story experts Brian McDonald and Jesse Bryan and we dive into the difference between art that falls flat and art that cuts to the core of its audience.
These two guests brought a wealth of creative insight and totally blew me away!!! I left this conversation reeling from the mind blowing creative perspective shifts!! One of my all time favorite episodes!!
